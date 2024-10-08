People from several counties arrested for drugs, theft in Carroll Co.

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Carroll County deputies seize drugs and stolen items, while arresting people from several counties.

After the months long investigation, stolen ATV’s, generators, welders, and tools were found October 6.

More than seven ounces of Methamphetamine was also seized.

53-year-old Joshua Collins was charged with aggravated trafficking of meth and possession of stolen property.

Billy Williamson, Danny White, Terry Pigg, and Cordell House were all charged with possession of methamphetamine.

White and House are from Grenada. Pigg is from Duck Hill.

Sheriff Clint Walker said this bust is a “major disruption” to the meth pipeline that flows through several area counties.

