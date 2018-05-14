More People Taking Advantage of Summer Feeding Program

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The end of the school year is just days away for lots of kids, and one local school district is gearing up for the summer feeding program.

The final bell of the year is a welcomed sign summer is here.

But fear sets in for some when the cafeteria closes.

That’s where the summer food program steps in.

Local mother of two Shaquonea Riley didn’t know about the program but she sees why it’s needed.

Columbus Schools Interim Superintendent Craig Shannon said last year they spent about 54-thousand dollars on the program, that’s federal money. That provided 16 thousand meals. He said this year, he expects the need to be even greater.

The Superintendent said that’s because partner agencies like churches and daycares are bringing their kids to the program. That’s something he doesn’t mind.

“It’s open to everyone. We’d like for everyone in town to come and enjoy the meals and kids get a chance to socialize with kids they wouldn’t normally see over the summer and that makes for an easier transition for students to come back to school in August,” Shannon said.

He knows for some students, it’s about more than socializing.

“There are some extreme case where children may not have the opportunity to eat the two meals per day,” Shannon said.

That’s why Riley doesn’t care about the cost.

She is hoping this summer, fewer kids have to face an empty plate.

In Columbus, breakfast and lunch is served from May 29th through June 29th.

Locations include the Columbus High and Middle Schools, and Stokes-Beard.

Breakfast is from 7:45 AM to 8:30 AM.

Lunch is from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

For questions in other districts, call the district office.