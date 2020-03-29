Perry Officially Declares For 2020 NBA Draft

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State All-SEC forward Reggie Perry officially declared for the NBA Draft, Sunday.
The sophomore made the announcement on his twitter account.
Once a Bulldog,always a Bulldog 🐶#HailState pic.twitter.com/h3muPqfzTd
— Reggie Perry (@_R1bang_) March 29, 2020
The sophomore lead Mississippi State in scoring and rebounding in the 2020 season, averaging 17.4 points per game and 10.1 rebounds. Perry was one of six players in the Power 5 to average a double-double.
Perry shared the SEC’s Co-Player of the Year award from the Associated Press (AP) with Mason Jones from Arkansa, becoming the first Mississippi State player to win the award since Lawrence Roberts in 2003-2004.
ESPN ranks Perry as the 59th best prospect in the 2020 NBA Draft.