Perry Returning For Sophomore Season

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State All-SEC freshman Reggie Perry will be returning to Starkville for his sophomore season.

Perry announced the decision on his twitter account, Tuesday night, after spending the offseason exploring the NBA Draft process.

Perry was invited to the NBA Combine in Chicago, Illinois, but will return to bolster the Bulldogs’ frontcourt.

Perry averaged 9.7 pointers per game and led Mississippi State in rebounding his freshman year, collecting 7.2 per game.