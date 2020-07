STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Highway 182 near Stark Road in Starkville was forced to close Thursday afternoon for a medical helicopter.

The chopper was called to the scene of a construction accident. Starkville police spokesman, Brandon Lovelady tells WCBI, the accident involved a nail gun.

- Advertisement -

At this time, it’s unclear how severe the injuries are. Drivers were forced to find an alternate route.

The road was reopened around 1:30 Thursday afternoon.