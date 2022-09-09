Person injured by baseball bat during Lowndes County home invasion

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) Detectives with The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported armed home invasion over the holiday.

On Labor Day, September 5, 2022, Lowndes County Deputies were dispatched to 107 Terrace View Lane in reference to someone forcing their way into a home.

The suspect assaulted the homeowner, then took items from the inside of the home as well as the homeowner’s vehicle from the driveway.

The victim told detectives that 33-year-old Jarett Cooperyoung Jr. forced his way into this home and assaulted the victim with an aluminum baseball bat.

Cooperyoung also took several items from the home along with the homeowners 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 truck.

Lowndes County Detectives issued a BOLO (Be on the Look Out) for the vehicle and obtained warrants for Cooperyoung’s arrest.

Detectives later learned that Cooperyoung was at a residence in Aberdeen MS. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Officers with the Aberdeen Police Department were able to locate Cooperyoung and place him under arrest. Cooperyoung is being charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of felony taking of a motor vehicle.

Cooperyoung was then transported to Lowndes County Adult Detention Center where he is awaiting his initial appearance. No bond has been set at this time.

Lowndes County Detectives are still looking for the stolen vehicle in this case. If you have knowledge of this case or any additional information, please contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 662-328-6788 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

You will always remain anonymous when you send a tip through Crime Stoppers and you are eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.