OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The Ole Miss Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest.

The male subject, pictured below, possibly has information regarding a vandalism case that Ole Miss P.D. is currently working.

The campus police has not stated that this person is necessarily a subject, and remind the public that callers can remain anonymous.

If you have information on this case, you are urged to contact the Ole Miss Police Department at 662-915-7234.