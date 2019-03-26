GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- This is not usually a story that we talk about.

In fact, our own WCBI policy is NOT to report on suicide.

- Advertisement -

It is too hard. Too painful – for family and friends.

But something has happened recently.

Too many bright young people have died. Their families are devastated. Their friends are confused.

So, today, this is a story we will talk about.

Things are rarely as they seem to an observer.

The person who looks like they have it all may be struggling.

Middle school and high school are both challenging.

Teens and young adults are trying to balance all the pressures of growing up.

And sometimes that pressure can feel like too much.

There is nothing glamorous about suicide.

Young people are trying to balance life and a climate of achieving perfection.

“There are really two factors that play into it. A feeling like you’re a burden on others, that your death is worth more than your life, and it’s also a feeling of disconnectedness. The person genuinely feels that and believes that,” said Dr. Michael Nadorff.

And that can be crushing.

You may know some of these warning signs: depression, insomnia, giving away prized items, and an increase or change in substance use can indicate a mental shift.

But spotting these signs can be difficult.

“Often it is those that seem most put together some of the highest achieving are actually the ones that end up dying by suicide. When you look at Ivy League schools they always have very high suicide rate,” said Dr. Nadorff.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people 10 to 34 years of age according to the CDC.

“My best guess is there’s new stressors nowadays that we didn’t have in past years. Social media puts a whole new layer on people. Just judging themselves against others. I like to tell clients no one, well some people do, but most people don’t put the crummy things that happen on social media they show the successes they don’t share the struggles,” said Dr. Nadorff.

Dr. Michael Nadorff says a first attempt for teens is typically not a final attempt.

He says for every 250 suicide attempts there is about one death.

“With each attempt, your risk with eventual death by suicide increases drastically. We need to be more careful and more vigilant especially knowing what triggers got them to that point before so we can try to avoid it in the future,” said Dr. Nadorff.

Family and friends are left behind, trying to cope.

“I believe postvention is really important. It’s an intervention basically after the fact, both supporting those that have lost someone who means a lot to them. One of the things that people can do is when suicide happens be sure that the school or church or someone brings in people to help and to talk about what happened and process it,” said Dr. Nadorff.

Dr. Nadorff says it’s important for parents to be open with their children.

Talk with your children or young friends about the struggles they are having.

Help them find help and find hope.

If the child won’t open up to you, find someone they will talk to like an aunt or uncle, or a friend of the family.

If you need someone to talk with, you can always call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

If you are worried about someone you know, talk to them. Support them.

Ask for help.