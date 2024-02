Person shot at Pear Orchard Apartments

His injuries are non-life-threatening

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A 40-year-old male was shot in the buttocks and leg at Pear Orchard Apartments.

According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, he was able to drive himself to the hospital.

His injuries are non-life-threatening.

