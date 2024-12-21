Person wanted by Oxford PD arrested in Panola County
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A person wanted by the Oxford Police Department is arrested in Panola County.
Back in September, Oxford PD responded to Cedarcrest Drive for a report of a burglary.
It was determined that a former resident came to the home, broke in, and took items.
An arrest warrant was issued to 24-year-old Amber Rich of Enid for a burglary of a dwelling charge.
On December 18th, the Panola County Sheriff’s Department arrested Rich during a traffic safety checkpoint.
Rich was taken back to the county line where officers with Oxford PD took her into custody.
Rich was taken before a Municipal Court judge for her bond hearing.