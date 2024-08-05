Persons of interest wanted after shooting in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen police are searching for two people of interest after a shooting injured one person.

Police Chief Quinell Shumpert said the gunfire started about 4:15 Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 600 block of South Hickory Street.

Shumpert said one person was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are looking for two people of interest. Their names were not released.

If you have any information about this shooting call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips app.

