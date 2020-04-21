Pet checkup procedures changing amid coronavirus outbreak

Check-ups at Emerson Animal Hospital in West Point are looking a little bit different. To keep owners and their pets safe the hospital is offering curbside assistance.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Your pets need healthcare, even during a pandemic.

Now, veterinarians are changing how your furry family members are treated.

“The client pulls up and they call us when we’re here,” said veterinarian Dr. Karen Emerson.

Although the virus has changed normal operations, Emerson said the new protocols still keep pet owners fully engaged.

“We actually go out with masks and gloves to talk to them and to find out what’s going on with their pet. After we’ve made sure they are not sick or anyone in their home is sick, we bring the pet in and we do a physical exam and then we call them in their car. We go through what we would as if they were in an exam room,” said Emerson.

Emerson said a way to prevent the virus from entering the hospital or around your pet is by using protective gear.

“If you are sick or running a fever, we want you to avoid contact with your pet. And we’re not extremely worried about your pets getting coronavirus, but we’re worried about you getting droplets on your pets, or mucus on your pets. If you’re coughing and touching your face then rubbing your pets, and then if your pet runs to another family member they can get coronavirus from the fur,” said Emerson.

One growing concern is the number of clients keeping their appointments.

To keep animal treatment on-going, the hospital is offering “in-housing shelter” for pets.

“That has reassured some of them. Some of them can’t leave their homes because they are elderly. So we are now offering here at Emerson Animal where we will actually go to their homes and get their pets from them. We bring them here, do the services we need to do, and then take them back to their homes,” said Emerson.

Emerson said as long as there is a risk, her hospital will continue to offer home pick-up program.