Pet safety in severe weather: Where to take animals for shelter

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – With severe weather approaching, some people need plans to keep every member of their family safe.

Many public storm shelters have a no pets policy.

This makes some pet owners reluctant to leave their companions behind.

The West Point Clay County Animal Shelter has a plan to keep you and your four-legged friends safe.

“If we have space available, we will be able to help them,” said Neely Bryan. “The animals that they bring here need to be vaccinated or we can vaccinate them for a small fee. But yeah, we’re happy to help when we can.”

If you can’t take your animal to a shelter during severe weather, American Humane says “Pets should be put in crates or carriers in a safe room. If possible, place the crates under a sturdy piece of furniture.”

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X