Peter’s Rock Church in Macon hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon church is bringing the vaccine closer to underserved communities.

Peter’s Rock Macon partnered with Noxubee General Hospital to sponsor a vaccination Clinic today.

Within the first hour, there was a steady stream of cars at the drive-thru clinic.

Nurses from the hospital administered either the Johnson and Johnson or Moderna vaccines.

Organizers say they hope they doing their part to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“The number of COVID cases are on the rise and we just want to be an outreach ministry that we can reach the people to help save lives. We want to reach them by connecting them to the vaccine,” said Mary Hathorn, Peter’s Rock in Macon.

The church provided snacks and gifts for participants in the clinic.