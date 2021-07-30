Peter’s Rock Church in Macon hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic

https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1627613347-9e3aa06565868d505f8985848edb931cd86b593b_fl9-720p.mp4
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- When it comes to Noxubee County football, the standard is simple- championship or bust.
Head coach Teddy Young has led them to...
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Oak Hill Academy is entering year two of head coach Bill Rosenthal's tenure. He's got new-look squad and while they lost...
CLASS 2A | REGION 2
HEAD COACH: Jeff Roberts
Aug 27
Winona
Away
Sept 3
South Pontotoc
Away
Sept 10
Pontotoc
Away
Sept 17
Kosciusko
Home
Sept 24
Union
Home
Oct 1
OPEN
Oct 8
East Webster
Away
Oct 15
Eupora
Home
Oct 22
Bruce
Away
Oct 29
Calhoun City
Home
ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) --...
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) - After a rough 2020, this season has the chance to be a good one for the Aberdeen Bulldogs. Last season,...
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon church is bringing the vaccine closer to underserved communities.
Peter’s Rock Macon partnered with Noxubee General Hospital to sponsor a vaccination Clinic today.
Within the first hour, there was a steady stream of cars at the drive-thru clinic.
Nurses from the hospital administered either the Johnson and Johnson or Moderna vaccines.
Organizers say they hope they doing their part to fight the spread of COVID-19.
“The number of COVID cases are on the rise and we just want to be an outreach ministry that we can reach the people to help save lives. We want to reach them by connecting them to the vaccine,” said Mary Hathorn, Peter’s Rock in Macon.
The church provided snacks and gifts for participants in the clinic.
