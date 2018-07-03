Pets and fireworks don’t mix well, so here’s what you need to know

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There are ways to prevent fireworks from frightening your pets.

They’re bright and bold in the sky, but loud and scary to our furry friends.

Fireworks can also damage their ears, just like they can for humans.

“You want to make sure that you get them as far away from that sound as much as you can, so making sure that you are pretty much comforting them and being around, making sure they’re not off their leash because that’s the primary time where animals go missing is during the Fourth of July, because of all of the loud noise and it scares them away,” says Veterinarian, Dr. Brittany Moore-Henderson.

If you happen to see a lost dog or a stray pet that looks scared and sad, then there is something you can do.

“Just if it is fearful, it could potentially bite, so just to be careful, but if you live inside the city limits, you can call the Starkville Animal Control and then also, you can call the police department, if it’s after hours and they could get someone out there to provide assistance,” says Wells.

But there are ways to avoid losing a pet all together.

“There are medications that you can give your animals, but I definitely say they should be prescribed by your veterinarian, make sure that you talk to them, let them know what’s going on, and they can prescribe a proper medication that they need. Do not give them medication that you have not spoken with your veterinarian about before giving it to your animal.”

In other words, don’t just give your pet whatever you have in your medicine cabinet.

But if you don’t have that vet approved medicine, there are other calming tools to try.

“You can get a blanket and wrap it around. We do have what we call thunder shirts that you can buy for your animals, which fit closely to their body, and it’s suppose to just keep them calm, so you can try that as well, but if you don’t have those things, you can try your best to just comfort them, keep their mind off it as much as possible, maybe give them treats, just doing something that they like to do in the house.”

The Oktibbeha County Humane Society encourages anyone to call them, if their pet is lost or goes missing over the holiday.

Pet experts also encourage pet owners to not get frustrated at their dogs for barking more than usual, because the fireworks and fear are causing the extra barks.