Pets Neglected In The Cold

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi woman who has helped rescue abandoned and neglected pets is encouraging everyone to be mindful of the cold temperatures and the affect it has on animals.

Tuesday evening, Jessica Hawkins sent out a Facebook alert, asking pet owners to be sure and bring their cats or dogs inside, as the temperatures dipped below freezing.

Hawkins says the latest post was prompted by a report she received about a dog that was left outside by its owner.

The Tupelo resident says it’s important to remember that frigid temperatures can impact animals quickly.

“The thing I hear most, is people say, well they have fur, it’s a dog, cat they were made to be outside and while that statement is true to a certain extent, yes the fur does help protect them, but that misconception is dangerous, no animal really needs to be outside in the temperatures we’ve had the past few days, problems can start occurring in as little as 30 minutes, frostbite can occur rapidly, you will see it on their tails, tips of their ears, paws,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins has served on the board of the Tupelo – Lee Humane Society.

She says there are a number of local animal rescue groups and individuals on Facebook.