Pharmacist explains importance of vaccines

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – According to the CDC, this upcoming fall and winter season, will have a similar number of hospitalizations due to flu and RSV, compared to last year.

“We are at the beginning of infectious disease season,” said Dr. Robert White, Pharmacist at Robert’s Apothecary. “It will run from the rest of the year, on into the spring of next year”

RSV and flu symptoms include congestion, runny nose, wheezing and much more. Pharmacist Dr. Robert White said these are symptoms that no one wants to deal with, so getting a vaccine, could make the fall season a lot smoother for you.

“No adults wants RSV either, so getting those vaccines,” said White. “Goes a long way towards keeping you healthy, and it is protection from those particular viruses”-

Another common virus are shingles, which creates burning, redness, and rashes. White says he has seen an uptick in the shingle vaccine, and it has been very effective, in stopping the spread of the contagious disease.

“We are also doing a fair number of shingle shots, and that virus is around all year long, said White. “That is a virus that we all carry, so it is not like we are exposed to the shingle virus from someone else, but the shingle shot injection sure does help prevent shingle out breaks” –

It’s believed at least 40% of adults ages 18-64 do not get vaccinated for the flu, and about two thirds do not get vaccinated for shingles. White says he knows not everyone agrees with taking a vaccine, but he also says it is better to take precautions now, than risk of catching those viruses, and others.

“The shots are good, because when one gets one of those infections, then their immune system ramps up to fight the infection, and once it is gone, the immune system kind of relaxes, said White. “That is a time when other diseases can jump on board”

Studies show vaccines have saved at least 154,000,000 lives over the past 50 years.