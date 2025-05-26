Philadelphia man arrested on multiple charges

PHILIDELPHIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is behind bars in Philadelphia facing three different charges.

The Philadelphia Police Department made an arrest after executing a search warrant at a home on Eastover Drive.

Cenika Black of Philadelphia has been arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Possession of a machine gun conversion kit.

Black has been booked into the Leake County Jail.

Bond has not yet been set.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.