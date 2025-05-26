Philadelphia man arrested on multiple charges
PHILIDELPHIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is behind bars in Philadelphia facing three different charges.
The Philadelphia Police Department made an arrest after executing a search warrant at a home on Eastover Drive.
Cenika Black of Philadelphia has been arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Possession of a machine gun conversion kit.
Black has been booked into the Leake County Jail.
Bond has not yet been set.