Philadelphia PD makes arrest in shooting case

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Philadelphia Police Department has arrested in a shooting that took place on Beacon St. where around 15 vehicles were struck with bullets this week, three of which left individuals injured.

Philadelphia PD says in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 24, officers were in the area of Alford Avenue, where the shots appeared to be coming from.

31-year-old Jonathan Salvador of Mexico was taken into custody and is also believed to be in the country illegally.

Officers recovered an AR-style rifle and ammunition.

Further investigation led to Salvador allegedly purchasing ammunition at a local gun dealer and attempting to purchase an AR-15 days before these shootings. Still, he was denied the purchase of that weapon and only bought the ammunition.

Salvador currently faces dozens of felony charges including Attempted Murder.

It is unclear at this time whether or not this incident is related to the windows being shot in the downtown area of some local businesses.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Salvador is currently being held at the Winston-Choctaw Jail.

