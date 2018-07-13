Phone scam targeting Starkville residents

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A Starkville woman gets a call from someone claiming to be with the Internal Revenue Service, but she didn’t fall for it.

She says she knew it was a scam.

- Advertisement -

In the call, the caller stated they’d received a notification regarding tax filings from the headquarter of the IRS which will get expired in the next two hours.

The caller goes on to say once it gets expired, you’d be taken into custody.

The woman who got the call recorded it and then sent it to the Starkville Police Department.

Detectives say it’s a familiar scam circulating in the area.

One of the biggest targets police say is the elderly.