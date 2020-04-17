Phone services lends helping hand to residents impacted by COVID-19

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A new telephone service in Starkville is assisting those in need of a helping hand during COVID-19.

Mayor Lynn Spruill said this service is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

She said a city employee is tasked with fielding these calls for the time being.

Spruill sai she is thankful for several non profits and church groups who are dedicating their time in fulfilling some of these requests during these tough times.

“The kind of calls we’re getting are for help for things that they can’t really do very well on their own. We have had a couple calls for yard work for example we’ve had some people asking for some resources for where they might get food. So some of those kind of requests, it’s for people who are shut in and can’t get out.”

If you or anyone is in need of extra help during this time, call (662)-323-4813.