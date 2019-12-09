Photo trend has parents hoping their kids will cry with Santa

Atlanta — ‘Tis the season, where everything’s picture-perfect. But in photographer Jeff Rothman’s studio, a white Christmas often turns blue.

“We have parents coming here, hoping their kids will cry,” Rothman said. “They leave disappointed if their kids don’t.”

Turns out, crying kids make hilarious holiday photos.

“The kids are gonna cry no matter what. It’s just that we kind of accentuate that,” Rothman said.

Atlanta photographer Jeff Rothman said parents hope their kids will cry while getting their photo taken with Santa. CBS News

Rothman was floored that parents wanted their kids to cry. He had 7,000 photo shoots available over six weeks and they sold out in 10 minutes.

They’re candid Christmas photos and the kids are themselves. “It’s realistic,” one parent said.

Santa meets three new crying kids every 10 minutes. He admits when the kids cry, it tugs at his heart. But within seconds, all is calm, all is bright again.

“When they get older and their kids get older, they can go and sit around, you know at Christmas, and share those photos and then laugh about it,” Rothman said.