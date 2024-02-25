Photos are released of the men who held up a Dollar General

If you have any information about this armed robbery call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County investigators release photos of the armed men who held up a Dollar General.

Security cameras caught images of the Wednesday night armed robbery in New Hope.

Employees told deputies the two men came into the Lake Lowndes Road store wearing masks, gloves, and all black.

One of them had what was described as a shotgun.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins tells WCBI that no one was injured.

The thieves did leave the store with money.

If you have any information about this armed robbery call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X