TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A sixteen-year-old Tupelo High School student, who is also a cancer survivor, is not letting a physical limitation hinder his determination to strengthen his body and pursue a hobby.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, Jorden Daniel drives to Elev8 Fitness, assembles his wheelchair, and heads inside for an hour-long workout.

- Advertisement -

Jorden was diagnosed at four months old with neuroblastoma, aggressive cancer found mostly in children. After nearly a year of chemo and radiation at St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, he was declared cancer-free. Although he is wheelchair-bound, Jorden doesn’t let that stop him. He joined the fishing team at THS his freshman year.

“It gives me something to do other than just school activities and of course I can’t play any other sports that people would normally do,” Jorden Daniel said.

Jorden is president of the THS Fishing team and competes in tournaments and other competitions. Jorden wanted to develop his upper body strength and began visiting the gym. Elevate 8 Fitness Owner Adam Holt says Jorden has made a lot of progress since he started training two months ago.

“He’s shown strength gains of probably thirty to forty percent since we began, I increase his weights nearly every week, he responds well, pushes hard, works hard, he’s a great client, has grown to be a friend,” Holt said.

In fact, Holt recently sponsored a fundraiser, to help the THS Fishing Team with expenses at a tournament. Holt plans to help raise more money for the fishing team in the future.

In the meantime, he will help Jorden grow stronger, with each workout.

“I don’t see Jorden as having any limitations at all, our goals for the last six to eight weeks have been to improve his strength and help increase his mobility,” Holt said.

“I feel like having more strength in my upper body will help me with my day-to-day life,” Jorden said.

Jorden will continue his workout regimen through the summer, he will also be getting his first job and he will be fishing when he can, so he will be ready for the next school year.

Jorden is Allie’s nephew, and they both plan to take part in the St Jude half marathon in December.