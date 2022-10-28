Pick-up and big rig collide on Highway 45, stall traffic for hours

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A crash stalled traffic on Highway 45 in Columbus for several hours today.

A pick-up truck and a big rig collided sending them across the busy highway.

The truck had heavy damage to the driver’s side wheel.

The large hauler jackknifed and spilled diesel fuel.

Traffic was diverted through Carl Hogan Chevrolet for over two hours.

No serious injuries were reported.

Columbus police are investigating.

