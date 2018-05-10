Hear What It’s Like For Deputies To Pick Up Fleeing Suspects

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County suspect on the run will be back in Aberdeen Thursday night, behind bars.

He is the third suspect in the past week, in our viewing area, to be caught in another state.

Extradition to and from states can go very easily, but it can also become complicated.

We’ve recently seen it play out on the national level, with the high-profile case and extradition of the “Grandmother Killer.”

She’s accused of killing two people in two different states.

It’s a common process, however, there’s a lot of paperwork and miles to log.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says 34-year-old Chad Justin Moore went to Tampa, Florida, after investigators say he nearly beat his mother to death with a crowbar last week.

After finding out where Moore was, Monroe deputies called the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department for help.

“Sure enough, they went out to looking for him and during the meantime, he committed a crime down there, but he had some old warrants down there also, and they picked him up for us on those old warrants.”

Moore signed extradition papers, then two Monroe County deputies left Wednesday, to make the 26 hour round-trip drive.

“We have to sacrifice our manpower. It’s also expensive to go down and buy gas, a hotel room for a couple of deputies to spend the night, plus the danger factor of bringing a dangerous person as he is, I mean, look what he’s done to his mother.”

While the costs may climb, Cantrell is determined to make sure suspects have their day in court.

“It’s the right thing for us to do. What we’re doing to make sure that we’re sending a message to criminals and thugs that are out here in the community, just because you commit a crime and you run-off, you can’t outrun the law.”

Captain Sammy Mitchell is one of the deputies that makes trips to pick up suspects on the run.

He’s made about a dozen trips, going as far as West Virginia.

“I enjoy going to get them and bringing them back to face what they did.”

We talked to Mitchell while he and another deputy were on the road with Moore.

The drive from Tampa will take some time, but deputies expect Moore in the Monroe County jail on Thursday night.

“Probably every couple of hours, you know, get out and stretch our legs for just a second and see if he needs services and of course, if he needs something to eat, we’ll go through a drive-thru and keep going.”

Moore is being charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault and could face more charges.

This is the second longest extradition trip for Mitchell.