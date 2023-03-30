Pickens Academy officially announces new headmaster

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WCBI) – Pickens Academy officially has its new school leader.

The school’s board of trustees announced Jason Moore will be the new headmaster.

Moore retired from Shelton State Community College in 2021 and since then has been employed by the University of West Alabama as the Workforce Development Coordinator.

Moore has served many roles at Shelton State with his final position being the Dean of Workforce and Economic Development.

Moore replaces interim Headmaster Bobby Beasly.

