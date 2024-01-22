Pickens Co. man charged with 10 counts of child porn possession

PICKENS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Pickens County man walked right out of prison and into a set of handcuffs.

39-year-old James Glasgow was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

24th Judicial District Attorney Andy Hamlin said the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation brought the charges against Glasgow.

The investigation was ongoing while Glasgow was serving two years in prison for a sex offender notification violation.

He was released on Saturday and then taken to the Pickens County jail.

Bond for the new charges was set at $1 million.

