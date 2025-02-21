Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate possible threat at Gordo High School
GORDO, Miss. (WCBI) – A quick response by school officials defuses a possible campus crisis in Pickens County.
On the morning of February 21, school officials at Gordo High School were alerted to a possible threat at the school.
According to a Facebook post by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, administrators and School Resource Officers quickly investigated the matter.
They reportedly found one student with a firearm.
That student was immediately taken into custody.
What charges the student may be facing have not been released.