Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate possible threat at Gordo High School

GORDO, Miss. (WCBI) – A quick response by school officials defuses a possible campus crisis in Pickens County.

On the morning of February 21, school officials at Gordo High School were alerted to a possible threat at the school.

According to a Facebook post by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, administrators and School Resource Officers quickly investigated the matter.

They reportedly found one student with a firearm.

That student was immediately taken into custody.

What charges the student may be facing have not been released.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.