PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. Storm Shelters

332 3rd Ave Ne (Near State Farm Insurance Co)

751 5th St Nw (Near Joyful News Headstart)

Benevola Community Center (Co. Rd 2)

897 Roland Bates Rd (off of Basinger Rd)

41 Elliott St. (Beside Post Office and Probate Bldg)

Forest community:

71 Co Rd 89 (Off County Rd 30 by Forest Methodist Church) Ethelsville