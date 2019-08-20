Pickens County Chief Deputy arrested by State Bureau of Investigation

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI)- State investigators say the Pickens County Chief Deputy has been arrested and faces criminal charges.

Chief Deputy Jonathan Gann was arrested by agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation.

He’s charged with Theft of Property 2nd and Tampering with Evidence.

The SBI is investigating the allegations at the request of the District Attorney Andy Hamlin and Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall.

The District Attorney is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday morning.

No other details are being released at this time.