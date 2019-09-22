Pickens County honors the life of fallen hero

On Sunday, hundreds of community members lined the streets with American flags to honor the Pickens County native.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI)- This afternoon, investigator Dornell Cousette of Tuscaloosa Police Department was laid to rest.

Cousette is being remembered as a hero…

Mayor of Carrollton Mickey Walker wanted his city to show their support, waving their final salute.

“It makes me truly proud to be living in Pickens County because this was a Pickens County effort. All the communities joined together, brought their flags, and everybody lined the road and I’ll tell you,I’m just truly proud, ” said Walker.

Residents, like Juliette Doss-McCrary, say it’s times like this where the community can grow stronger together.

“For one day, we got to come together as one and show love and to show how much we care, to wrap our arms around one another. In this day and time, that’s very important to me, ” said resident Doss-McCrary.

“He was a very kind loving person, never met a stranger. He was always so nice to everyone and always wanted to help anybody in anyway,” said resident Donna Nance.

“It shows our support for our law enforcement and that we care about them and we appreciate what they do. It’s a very humbling experience to kind of see this, ” said resident Mason McCool.

Alabama District Attorney Andrew Hamlin says it’s about showing appreciation for those in blue…

” It was impressive and it was powerful. I thought that it was important that we come out and we show that while we mourn for this officer and for his family and for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, that we are here for them. We were holding the American flags and it just gives faith that this nation, that we stand as one in the hard times,” said Hamlin.

Dornell Cousette was only 40 years old when he passed. He leaves two daughters and his fiance.