PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A man is dead in Pickens County after his tractor was hit.

According to Pickens County Coroner Chad Harless, Doug Wilcox is confirmed as the victim of this accident.

Harless says Wilcox was heading Westbound on highway 82 when his tractor was rear ended by a pick up truck.

911 received a call shortly before 8:40 this morning about the incident. Wilcox was 77-years-old.