Pickens County Police cruiser catches fire during traffic stop

PICKENS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -A traffic stop turned into a life-threatening situation for a Pickens County K-9.

On September 14, a Pickens County deputy was conducting a traffic stop.

As he was talking to the driver, he noticed heavy smoke coming from his cruiser.

At that point, the deputy rushed back to his vehicle to rescue his partner, Pickens County K-9 Zuna.

He was able to get Zuna out of the vehicle. However, the cruiser itself was a total loss.

Both Zuna and the deputy are okay.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Jordan Powell expressed his thanks to the volunteer firefighters who responded to this and other fires.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X