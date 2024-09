Pickens County police receives threat alerts for Gordo Schools

GORDO, Miss. (WCBI) – Schools and law enforcement continue to deal with threats.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said it was alerted to a threat to Gordo Schools.

Deputies and Gordo police started investigating and took a suspect into custody.

Investigators are not releasing that person’s name due to their age.

The sheriff’s department said there is no threat or danger to any schools there at this time.

