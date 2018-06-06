Pickens County primary election results

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI)- Pickens County held some highly anticipated races on Tuesday.

One of them was for Picken’s County Sheriff. In that race, Tonnie Jones came away with the nod after collecting 1,556 votes. He will now face the current sheriff David Abstin in the November election.

Residents were also anxiously awaiting the results to see who will be the new Probate Judge in Pickens County. David Pate came out on top with 1,472 votes.

In the Pickens County Commissioner District One race Bobby Bain pulled away with 451 votes.

In the Pickens County Commissioner District Two race, it was Bobby Ingram who came out on top with 588 votes.

In the race to determine the seat for the Pickens County Board of Education in District Two,Frankie Spencer got the nod with 648 votes.

In the race for the Pickens County Board of Education in District Three seat, Oscar Wiggins Junior came away with 556 votes.

Voter turnout was rather high in Pickens county for this year’s primary elections.

In fact, over 5,000 votes were cast in this election.

Newly elected probate judge, David Pate expressed his excitement over the victory.

“I just feel very grateful to have come out on top. It was a close election and I feel grateful and I’m excited to take on the new job,” Pate said.

Pate will officially take office in January.