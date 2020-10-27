Pickens County Schools move back to virtual or remote learning

PICKENS COUNTY, ALA. (WCBI) – Pickens County Schools are moving to virtual or remote learning.

Two County Schools in Gordo closed Monday because of positive COVID-19 test results among staff members.

Gordo Elementary and high school are on one campus and students have been on a staggered schedule.

Remote learning for all schools started today.

Administrators tell WVUA that this was the best decision to prevent the spread of the virus and manage staff levels because of contact tracing.

“That one person that tests positive, you can wipe out a whole staff or a group of teachers or grade level teachers, so on and so forth… But again, finding substitutes is a problem all over the nation,” said Jamie Chapman, Superintendent of Pickens County Schools.

The transition will not affect football games.