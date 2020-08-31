Pickens County Sheriffs Department searching for Eric Daniel Jennings

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – One person is injured after a shooting in Pickens County this morning.

An accused gunman is on the run and from Lowndes County.

- Advertisement -

Sheriff Todd Hall tells WCBI the suspect is 36-year-old Eric Daniel Jennings.

He was last seen on Highway 69 this morning, south of Columbus.

The shooting happened on County Road 75, about a mile north of Highway 82, in the Liberty Community.

Hall says the victim was shot multiple times and treated by volunteer firefighters.

That person is expected to survive.

Jennings is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, Call 9-1-1.