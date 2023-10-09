Pickens County traffic stop leads to arrest of Illinois man on drug charges

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A detour through Pickens County ended up being anything but an Alabama Getaway for an Illinois man.

Pickens County deputies were alerted to a truck hauling a trailer driving recklessly.

Deputies caught up with the truck, and after reportedly seeing several traffic violations, pulled it over.

They searched the truck and trailer and reportedly found a large cache of drugs, including seven grams of heroin, 166 grams of MDMA, better known as Ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana, and what deputies described as performance-enhancing substances.

The driver, Robert Gruszeczka of Chana, Illinois, was arrested and charged with manufacturing, trafficking heroin, trafficking MDMA, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

His bond was set at just over $2 million.

He is still in the Pickens County Jail.

