Pickens Receives State Crime Stopper of the Year Award

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Crime Stoppers has been going strong since 1991.

Since then, this program has grown and become more popular with the help of law enforcement.

One particular law enforcement member has been an extra help, Billy Pickens.

Pickens work over the years has not gone unnoticed.

In fact, just last week he was awarded the State Crime Stopper of the Year Award at the Mississippi Crime Stoppers Annual Training Conference.

“They give out two of these program board members of the year awards in the state,” said Billy Pickens. “One for the southern part, one for the northern part, and I was chosen for the northern part and it’s just an outstanding honor to have that honor bestowed upon me.”

Pickens has served as a board member since 1991 when The Golden Triangle first started crime stoppers.