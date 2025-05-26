Pickens Sheriff expresses caution towards new scam in the area

PICKENS COUNTY, AL. (WCBI) – The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a scam where scam callers are pretending to be a bail bonding company.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind you that no bail bonding company or law enforcement agency will ever contact you directly to request bond payment.

If you receive a call like this, do not send money or purchase any gift cards or payment cards.

These are clear signs of a scam.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can always reach out directly to your local law enforcement agency.

