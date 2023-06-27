Pickensville police chief dies in Aliceville, foul play not suspected

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – The Pickensville, Alabama police chief has died and now a death investigation is underway.

Kendrick Barnes died Monday in Aliceville.

Pickens County Coroner Chad Harless and District Attorney Andy Hamlin referred questions to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.

Sources told WCBI foul play is not suspected in the investigation.

Barnes was the only officer on the force.

He had been in law enforcement for several years.

Alabama SBI has not released any information about Barnes’s death.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter