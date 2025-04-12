Picture perfect Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Plentiful sunshine filled Northeast Mississippi for our Saturday, and this beautiful weather will continue heading into our Sunday as well. Temperatures continue to warm into Monday ahead of our next cold front.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky will be clear and clam throughout the evening as temperatures drop off into the lower 40s area wide. You may want to have the light jacket heading off early in the morning, but you will definitely need to shed it off by Sunday afternoon.

SUNDAY: The stunning weather continues! High temperatures will be even warmer today and will top out into the mid and upper 70s. Expect more sunshine and a blue sky all day long!

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will continue to warm into the low 80s heading into Monday ahead of another cold front pushing through. This front will bring the chance to see a spotty shower late Monday night into Tuesday as well as a drop off into the lower 70s by Tuesday. The rest of the work week looks quiet with temperatures in the low 70s!