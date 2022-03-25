Pictures released from Lowndes Co. Dollar General robbery

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County investigators release pictures from a Dollar General armed robbery.

The surveillance images were captured on Wednesday night at the store on Highway 12.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says one of the robbers had a semi-automatic AR-style pistol and pointed the gun at the clerk demanding money.

Two other suspects came into the store and helped put money in a garbage bag.

All of the males wore masks and gloves.

A similar style gun was used in a New Hope hold-up earlier this week.

It’s unknown if the cases are connected.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers for a possible reward of up to $1,000.