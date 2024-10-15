Pig gets loose in Columbus, ends up in daycare’s backyard

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Here is something that you do not see or hear about very often, a pig was on the loose early on the morning of October 15.

The pig was spotted at Angela’s Care and Learning Center.

Columbus Police and animal Control, spent several hours until they were finally able to catch the animal.

The owner and the Pre-K teacher of the learning center, described what they witnessed.

“As parents were pulling up, one parent called and said “hey Ms. Angela you have a pig outside”, I said yeah I know, I am about to come outside real quick. The pig went across and then the police showed up with animal control”, said Angela’s Care and learning Center owner, Angela Trulove.

“I had just came in to work and I was taken by surprise because that was a very big pig.” said Darlene Miller, Pre-K Teacher of Angela’s Care and Learning Center. “He busted through the gates twice, I am not sure if there is major damage or anything though. On one side, he did bust through a double gate, and on anther side, he busted through another gate, including the additional side of the playground area.”

The owner said the pig had been on the loose for six days, and it escaped from the New Hope area.

