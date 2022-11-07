Pilot ejects safely after CAFB plane crashes in southern Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A T38-C airplane from Columbus Air Force Base crashed onto private property in Lowndes County.

The pilot ejected safely and was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle.

Columbus Fire Chief Duane Hughes told WCBI News a bird strike may have caused the incident.

The emergency call went out at about 1 p.m. The accident happened about 20 miles south of the base near Jenny Penn and Trinity Roads.

Our crew was restricted to a staging area about one mile from the accident site.

No injuries on the ground have been reported.

The incident is under investigation.

