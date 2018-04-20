Pilots Take To The Skies Gearing Up For Wings Over Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- If you were near Golden Triangle Regional Airport on Friday, you may have seen some of this weekend’s performers practicing.

Vintage war birds will be among the attractions at Wings Over Columbus, and WCBI had the chance to take a fly-along in a World War Two T-6 Texan.

For these pilots it’s not about the need for speed.

“You can get up on a day like today and get up in altitude, especially if you are by yourself, you can just enjoy God’s creation,” said Gary Dedeaux, one of the pilots flying in Wings Over Columbus this weekend. “This stuff was put here for us, and you are just out there by yourself, it’s just awesome.”

“We love flying, we come out here on a day like this you really can’t beat it,” said Eric Hollingsworth, one of the pilots flying in Wings Over Columbus. “We get together and we get these old World War II airplanes together and get them up and flying, and you get to feel them, smell them, take people flying that have never been flying before, and it really is that camaraderie with fellow pilots and then getting to interact with the crowd.”

For a full list of this weekend’s events, visit http://wingsovercolumbus.net/event-info.html for more information.