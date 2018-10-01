“Pink Power” Wait Night Kicks Off Breast Cancer Awareness Month

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Today kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Starkville chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is raising awareness and money.

The group hosted its “Pink Power” Wait Night at Central Station Grill.

All of the tips collected will help them provide free mammograms to women in the area who don’t have health insurance or have plans that don’t cover the cost of the exam.

They also raised money through a silent auction at the event.

The chapter will award the mammogram grants next year in time for their annual community health fair.