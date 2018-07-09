Pint-sized pirates learn about drama, art and music in theatre camp

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 50 young people are setting sail to find buried treasure, and all the excitement happens at Tupelo’s Lyric Theatre.

Day one of Theater Camp is filled with fundamentals, such as proper pronunciation, and how to use your imagination.

This is the 4th year for THS teacher Danielle Frerer to lead Theatre Camp. Frerer is also a playwright for this year’s play.

The pretend pirates are split into two groups. The youngest from 1st to 4th grade and the second is 5th through 8th graders. The common theme is fun.

“We’re going to pretend to run through a forest, swim through some waters and crawl through some catacombs, and do all kinds of fun things right?” Frerer said.

Although it’s only the first day, Theater Camp Kids are learning a lot.

“I think it’s fun to put on stuff for people and do a show,” said Emory Whitehead.

“I really like people seeing me and it’s a lot of fun,” said Maya Andersion

“Pillage, Planks and Plunder” will be performed on the TCT stage Friday, to wrap up theater camp.

For information about showtimes, call 662-844-1935.