Pinwheels for Peace: ACS students unite to plant messages of peace

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Imagining a world without conflict is the goal behind the “Pinwheels for Peace” project.

So, Thursday morning students at Annunciation Catholic School planted pinwheels with messages of peace.

Two teachers in Florida started the yearly art project back in 2005.

ACS students designed and created their own pinwheels to plant on the school lawn.

The school participates in the event each year.

